LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,065,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

