Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Up 5.7%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.31. 164,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 210,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,486.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 77,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

