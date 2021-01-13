Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Up 5.7%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.31. 164,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 210,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.69.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.
About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.
