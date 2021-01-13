Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Trims Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises approximately 2.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 322,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,695. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

