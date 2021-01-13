Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Takes $215,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,067,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,234,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.