Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

