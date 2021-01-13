Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Constellium by 600.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 133,541 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 669,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,191. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

