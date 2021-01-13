Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.28.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.00. 108,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

