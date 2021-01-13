Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce $103.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $404.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $445.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

