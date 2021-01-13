LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services. The Company operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. LATAM Airlines Group S.A., formerly known as Lan Chile S.A, is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. “
LTMAQ opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.
About LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.
Read More: Market Capitalization
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LATAM Airlines Group (LTMAQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.