LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services. The Company operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. LATAM Airlines Group S.A., formerly known as Lan Chile S.A, is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. “

LTMAQ opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 57.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

