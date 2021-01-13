Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512 million.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

