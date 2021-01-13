Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus Purchases 6,400 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 198,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Landec by 144.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

