Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $740.51

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $740.51 and traded as high as $747.50. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) shares last traded at $738.50, with a volume of 308,485 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

