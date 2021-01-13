Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $740.51

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $740.51 and traded as high as $747.50. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) shares last traded at $738.50, with a volume of 308,485 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

