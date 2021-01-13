Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

LAMR stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

