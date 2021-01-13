Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

