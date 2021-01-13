Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Shares of LH opened at $220.20 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $220.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.18 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

