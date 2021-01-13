L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.