KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%.

Shares of KushCo stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. KushCo has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

