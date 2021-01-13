Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

KURA stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 732,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $15,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $9,909,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

