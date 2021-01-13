Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $35.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $427,200. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $144,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

