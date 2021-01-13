KuCoin Shares (KCS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.43 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $92.83 million and $10.43 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

