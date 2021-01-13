K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($8.65).

SDF opened at €9.70 ($11.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €10.48 ($12.33).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

