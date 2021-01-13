Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.