Kryll (KRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,190.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $105,190.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.