Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.13 ($76.62).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Krones AG (KRN.F) stock traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €69.25 ($81.47). 35,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -155.96. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.