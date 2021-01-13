Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,057. Koss has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

