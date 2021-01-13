KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

