Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in December

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

