Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Trading Up 0.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07). Approximately 111,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 52,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.04).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 423.74. The stock has a market cap of £319.31 million and a P/E ratio of 161.67.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

