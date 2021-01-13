KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,738. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

