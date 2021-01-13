KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 10,226 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.