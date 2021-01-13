KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,257,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. 155,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,486. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

