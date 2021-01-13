KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,755.44. 37,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

