KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.25 on Wednesday, hitting $508.50. 254,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,855. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.