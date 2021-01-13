KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 431,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

