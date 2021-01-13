KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.94. 40,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average of $314.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

