Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 1,089,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,330,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $267.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

