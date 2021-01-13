Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

