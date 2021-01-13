KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $392,600.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 906.1% higher against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $392,600.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064405 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 863,106,150 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

