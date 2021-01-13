Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.