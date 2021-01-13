KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.03. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 732 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner, bypass, and firing systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans.

