KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

AGR stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Avangrid by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

