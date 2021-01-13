Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

KDP opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.