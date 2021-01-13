Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kesselrun Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Kesselrun Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.37.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.