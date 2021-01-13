Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

FUPBY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

