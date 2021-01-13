Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.31 ($39.19).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €33.62 ($39.55) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.59.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

