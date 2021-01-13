Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $394.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 205541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMR. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 315.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.06.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

