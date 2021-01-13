Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02.

Shares of K opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Kellogg by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 8,349.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

