KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

KBH opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

