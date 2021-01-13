KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

