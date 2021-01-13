Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and $32.60 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00093685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,714,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

